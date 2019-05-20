Speaker Trevor Mallard will this morning release the long-awaited independent review of the culture at Parliament following allegations of bullying and harassment.

Mallard announced the review last November, saying the stressful, 24/7 nature of parliamentary work that was typically marked by power imbalances and immense loyalty made it open to bullying and harassment behaviour.

While the review had been planned for some time, it was been given renewed impetus following the sexual assault scandal surrounding law firm Russell McVeigh, allegations of bullying behaviour against Botany MP Jami-Lee Ross - who denies acting improperly - and Dame Laura Cox's report into bullying and harassment in the UK's House of Commons.

It also follows the demotion of former Cabinet Minister Meka Whaitiri over allegedly manhandling a staff member, though Whaitiri disputes aspects of the incident.