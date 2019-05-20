Police have arrested and charged a man following an incident which saw a woman threatened and assaulted in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 27-year-old was charged with kidnapping and two counts of unlawful sexual connection, police said in a statement.

He was arrested yesterday and is appearing in Hamilton District Court today following the incident last week on May 15.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident," they said.

"Police would like to thank the Raglan community for its assistance over the last few days, which enabled us to quickly identify and apprehend the offender."