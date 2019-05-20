Police investigating the homicide of a man shot dead in Otara on Friday are appealing for sightings of car seen driving erratically.

Faaifo Siaosi, also known as Joe, was gunned down in Piako St. His family say he was turning away from a confrontation when he was fired upon by another man in a vehicle.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for the public's assistance in the case.

An operation, dubbed Operation Rye, has been launched to investigate the death of the 23-year-old on May 17.

"A team of determined investigators are working on this case and are carrying out a number of enquiries since Friday's incident," said Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers.

As part of the investigation, police are appealing for any sightings of a blue Holden Commodore, described as having tinted rear windows, between 2.30pm and 3.15pm on Friday.

Police say it is a vehicle of interest.

"This vehicle was being driven erratically in that time period between the Ōtara, Manukau and Manurewa areas," said Vickers.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Operation Rye investigation team on 09 261 1321.

Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.