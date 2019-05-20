Mojo the dog literally jumps for joy when he gets visitors.

Waiting for the door to his room to be opened, he bounces up and down, popping into view in the small window in his door.

Mojo has been waiting for someone to take him home from the Wellington SPCA centre in Newtown since he arrived in August last year, when his previous owner died.

"He's a very, very bouncy, very excitable young man who's just looking for a nice family to call his own," said SPCA's central region general manager Ros Alsford.

"He's very spoilt here, but he just wants his own family now."

It's clear that Mojo is ready for an owner - his wagging tail and enthusiastically offered chew toy show he's ready to play with anyone and be loved.

He's not the only animal in the Wellington centre that's been there for a long time.

Brodie the cat is shy, but would do well in a home with another cat. Photo / SPCA

It won't be long until Noah and Brodie, two shy male cats, have been waiting for homes for a year. They were brought to the SPCA in July last year after they were found "living a little bit rough".

The cats were not well socialised with humans and are still fairly timid, but would do well in a home of their own with other cats they could spend time with.

There's also Pop the rabbit, who has been at the centre since December.

"That's quite a long stay for a rabbit, we generally rehome rabbits quite quickly," Alsford said.

Rabbits are happier in pairs, so the ideal new owner for Pop would already have a rabbit or might be willing to adopt two.

Alsford said adopting an animal rather than buying one from a breeder or pet store meant owners were giving an animal a second chance at finding a family to love them.

People need not be nervous about adopting a dog either, as a canine behaviouralist puts them through "robust" tests to make sure they are safe to be around people.

Mojo came to the SPCA after his owner died last year, and is busting to be adopted to a new home. Photo / SPCA

Animals adopted out by the SPCA are also vaccinated, deflead and dewormed, and are microchipped and desexed.

"Certainly the benefit of adopting is you're giving an animal the second chance at a happy home, a second chance at a nice warm bed and cuddles at night and a nice bowl of food."