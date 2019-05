A person is trapped after a truck crash in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on State Highway 2 near Waioeka about 1.10pm.

A truck driver is fully trapped and appears to be seriously injured, and a rescue helicopter from Gisborne is on its way to the scene, she said.

The highway will be closed for periods of time this afternoon while emergency services and the Serious Crash Unit attend the scene.