Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says the Government is looking into changing the rules around how long people can live in New Zealand before they receive NZ Super payments.

He also said that Cabinet is considering changing the KiwiSaver rules so people over 65 were able to have their contributions matched by their employer.

At the moment, if someone moves to New Zealand they are entitled to Superannuation payments if they have lived in the country for 10 years.

But speaking at the Grey Power annual meeting today, Peters hinted that changes were on the way in this area.

"Something like 70,000 – 80,000 people have come into our country… and whether they pay tax or not, have acquired full superannuation just like some of you who have worked 45 years," he told those gathered.

"The issue of being able to arrive in our country and get full super after just 10 years is being addressed as I speak."

Speaking to media after the speech, he said the Government was looking into increasing the amount of time someone has to live in New Zealand before being eligible for the scheme.

Asked if the Government's position on the issue would be unveiled before the 2020 election, he said: "Very much so, yes".

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters addressed the NZ Grey Power Federation annual meeting in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Before the 2017 election, NZ First's policy was to raise the minimum time spent to 25 years.

National had wanted the amount of time to be 20 years – Peters said today NZ First was prepared to compromise at 20 years.

He said today the Labour Party was "prepared to look at the issue as well".

Changes to how long someone has to live in New Zealand before they're eligible for Super was not in the NZ First/ Labour coalition agreement.

Peters said he was not able to answer questions as to what the time limit may be adjusted to, but he said: "We're still working on it and getting a consensus."

He said the Government would be making its position on the issue known "pretty soon".

"It's a serious piece of work, we're working on now."

He also used his speech to signal changes to KiwiSaver rules could be on the way as well.

At the moment, if someone over 65 is still working their employer is not obligated to match their contribution.

Peters said this was "not right".

"And the Government and Cabinet are looking at that matter as we speak – trying to see why that would be fair and, more broadly, why would we not keep on encouraging older people to keep on saving?

"It's a serious question, we're looking at that right now."