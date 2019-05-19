One person has received severe burns in a fire at a commercial building in Pukekohe.

Emergency services are currently at the fire on Crosbie Rd.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received multiple calls to the fire at a building in a semi-commercial area.

"A fire on the top floor was well involved on arrival," he said.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, one jeep and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

One person is being flown to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition, she said.