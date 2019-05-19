The partner of a man missing following a jet boat crash on a West Coast river has posted an emotional tribute as searchers continue to look for his body.

Two men were washed downstream on the Taramakau River after a jet boat crash on Friday.

Police were first called to the scene, about 1km upstream from the William Stewart Bridge, about 2.25pm.

A local helicopter crew rushed to the scene and managed to save one man but they were unable to save the other.

Daniel Skeggs is believed to be the man who is still missing following the incident.

Over the past three days, searches for Skeggs have involved jet boats with surf rescue personnel onboard, recovery divers, search and rescue ground crews and volunteers, however they are yet to locate a body.

In an emotional Facebook post yesterday, Skeggs' partner, Charleen Carstairs, said today was the day "we have to find you".

"We have to bring you home to your family and friends," she wrote.

"I love you so so much and we had so much planned for our future together, you were supposed to be my forever, you promised to never leave me and now my heart is breaking so bad I can't handle this.

"I need you home, I can't leave here without you so please help us find you today."

Carstairs goes on to thank Skeggs for teaching her "so much about myself and life".

"We said at the start our relationship was going to be one hell of a rollercoaster ride and we promised each other to buckle up and to never get off no matter how scary our ride got and we sure had so many ups and downs along the way but I never expected it to be broken and you fall off.

"The last 2.5 years [you] have been such an amazing stepdad to our three kids and their hearts are so broken and I need you to stay with me to give me strength to continue."

Carstairs said Skeggs died doing what he loved, with his best friend.

"You always said as long as you die doing what you love, with speed and adrenalin running through you, that you would go with a smile on your face," she wrote.

"Well babe you definitely have made this exit one no one will forget and I wish you realised how many people there are out here who love you so much.

"In your nearly 30 years you touched so many hearts along the way. You were someone that could mix with so many circles and everyone loved you because your true and your real and have such a big heart!

"Me, my three kids and your two boys, and all your family and friends need you home! I love you so much, now please come home so I can put you to rest."