A man has died days after a crash north of Auckland, police say.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash involving two vehicles just before 9pm on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 16-Kaipara Coast Highway and Makarau Rd, in Rodney district.

"A 31-year-old man sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital, however he sadly died yesterday. Another person sustained serious injuries and was treated at hospital."

The serious crash unit attended the scene and police were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.