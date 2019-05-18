Police are investigating after a series of racist messages were posted on an unofficial University of Auckland Reddit page.

Officers have also been patrolling at the university today, in a bid to reassure students of their safety.

A thread of messages appeared on the social media forum Reddit yesterday, with a user calling to "Make NZ White again".

Further messages included racist comments targeting Asian students and discussion of a "killout".

"Our base is at the O'roke [sic] and we are growing stronger everyday," the user posted.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were aware of the posts, and were making inquiries.

"There has been a police presence at the University, this has been routine reassurance patrolling," she said.

The posts come just weeks after the University took action over a number of formal complaints, regarding white supremacist graffiti, neo-Nazis and racist behaviour.

A petition was created on Change.org demanding the University of Auckland take action against racism on its campus.

Over 400 people signed the online petition which asked the university to lead by example and enforce a no-tolerance policy against discrimination.

A University of Auckland spokeswoman confirmed they received a number of formal complaints about a the behaviour of a student.

In a statement sent to the Herald, the University of Auckland said there was no place for harassment at their institution.

"While we will not accept harassment or abuse in any form, we have an obligation under natural justice to follow agreed and shared protocol," it said.

"For the first time today (11 April) the University received a number of formal complaints about the behaviour of a current student.

"We were able to and have acted on these."

The outcomes of the formal complaints could not be provided but a spokeswoman said the university was acting upon them "immediately".

A University of Auckland student graduating last month accepted her degree wearing a shirt protesting what she calls the institution's insufficient response to racial harassment.

The message was in protest against issues with "growing alt-right and white supremacy movements that have been bubbling for the past few years", Little said.

"This came to a head a few weeks ago, just before the mid-semester break, where quite a few students were experiencing harassment in the arts grad-lab," she said.

"We thought as a collective that the university wasn't doing enough to be mindful of the concerns of the students."