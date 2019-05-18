Southbound traffic on a major Auckland motorway is piling up after a serious one-car crash.

The driver was taken to Auckland hospital in a serious condition after the crash on the northern motorway.

Significant southbound delays are building 1.5km north of Lonely Track Rd, according to NZTA.

A police spokeswoman said about 12.50pm one vehicle crashed after possibly having hit the centre barrier.

The crash which ocurred just south of the McClymonts Rd initally blocked two lanes but all southbound lanes are now closed.

At 2.40pm NZTA advised that the traffic queues were roughly 500m.

Police say they expect lanes to re-open by 4.30pm.