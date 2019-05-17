The search for a man missing after a jetboat overturned on a West Coast river has resumed this morning.

Four jet boats with Surf Rescue personnel on board and four ground crews are searching the area between the Taramakau bridge and Kumara-Inchbonnie Rd.

Yesterday afternoon a local helicopter crew rushed to the scene and managed to save one man but they were unable to save the other.

The rescued man was treated by an ambulance.

Heath Bagnall and his crew from Ahaura Helicopters were conducting Department of Conservation spraying around the Taramakau River area on Friday afternoon.

His ground crew called him and told him the boat had crashed and two men were being washed down the river.

Bagnall and his crew were able to pull one of the men out of the river but they couldn't save the other man.