A young person has been found dead at Katikati College.

A police spokeswoman said they were attending the death of a young person on the grounds of the college overnight.

At this stage the death was not being treated as suspicious and the school has been closed for the day.

A reporter at the scene said the Katikati volunteer fire brigade had cordoned off the entrance to the school field and parents were standing near the school gate.

IMPORTANT: School will be closed today. Please keep students at home if they are not on their way yet. All students... Posted by Katikati College on Thursday, 16 May 2019

She said parents who had turned up to the school were standing around in a huddle, but did not want to talk.

The reporter said she saw a police officer walking through the school grounds.

A fire brigade officer at the scene said they received the call at about 6.45am.

He said the brigade officers' main role at this stage was to stop students coming into the school and protecting the area.

"There are loads of access ways around the college, so brigade officers are stopping students at all the different gates."

Students were told to stay home today, following the incident at the school.

A Facebook post from the school said students were to stay at home if they were not on their way to school and students who did arrive would be supervised in the primary school hall.

A spokesperson for the college did not want to comment at this stage.

A spokeswoman for Katikati Primary School said there were no college students on site at this stage.

Katikati College. Photo / File

A father of two boys who attend Katikati College said he was on his way to drop his eldest son off to school when he heard the news.

The father, who did not wish to be named, said parents were emailed at 8.40am to say the school was closed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

He said he would spend today comforting both of his boys at home. "I am not sending them back to school until everything has settled," he said.

He planned to keep his boys busy for the day as a distraction from the sad news. "A busy mind is a better mind," he said.

A mother said her son went to the college. She said he and his Year had their school social last night. "I don't know if it is connected, but bloody hell, how scary. My boy is turning 14 this year."

Incident on school grounds overnight. The school is working with the police. All students that have arrived at school... Posted by Katikati College on Thursday, 16 May 2019

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202