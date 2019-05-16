The Muslim World League, an international organisation, is buying houses for two families shattered by the Christchurch mosque attacks and fund trips for others to Mecca.

A pilgrimage to Mecca for Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and the offer is extended to relatives of those killed and injured in the mosque shootings, which could number more than 100 people, Stuff reports.

One victim, Ambreen Naeem, who lost her husband and eldest son at the Al Noor mosque, told Stuff a new home and trip to Mecca would be life-changing.

She has been struggling financially to bring up two sons alone after the attack, and the support of the league and the community was helping her life get back to normal.

"The pain will still be there, but it will be a big relief to have a house of my own," she was quoted as saying.

A second house will be built for Salwa Tsay, who is supporting her son and daughter after her husband, Khaled Mustafa, and eldest son, Hamza, were killed on March 15.

Tsay came to New Zealand last year from Syria as a refugee.

MWL is a non-governmental organisation based in Saudi Arabia.

A mural in Avondale honoured Ambreen Naeem's husband Naeem Rashid and others lost in the Christchurch mosque attacks in March. Photo / Supplied

It also wants to pay for a cultural centre in New Zealand to unite people from diverse backgrounds. Regional director Mushabab Aiban said the aim was to "make the community even more united, tighter and unbreakable".

Aiban told Stuff he hoped those affected would be able to attend the Hajj in August and also for the two houses to be bought by then.

Those unable to travel, including the injured and three pregnant widows, could go next year.