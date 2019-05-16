A mechanical car fire on the Southern Motorway is sending plumes of grey smoke into the air this evening.

A blue hatchback is parked on the side of the motorway between Drury and Bombay and flames could be seen rising out of the bonnet.

Two utes flashing their hazard lights and a police car are parked behind the hatchback as other motorway users drive past.

A police spokesman said they received reports of the car fire around 4.50pm and there were no suggestions anyone had been injured.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the car's bonnet. Photo / Supplied

He said officers were currently on their way from Papakura and Papatoetoe.

Elsewhere, motorists are being asked to take extra care on the roads this evening as strong winds hamper driving conditions throughout the North Island.

High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are especially asked to take extra care by NZ Transport Agency.

State Highway 1, the Desert Road, SH2 between Norsewood and Waimakariri and SH50 between Takapau and Tikokino all have been issued wind warnings.

SH1 DESERT ROAD - STRONG WINDS - 4:20PM

There is currently a strong #wind warning for the Desert Road. Please take extra care, especially if you are in a high-sided vehicle or on a motorcycle. ^CR pic.twitter.com/os10IUC9IH — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) May 16, 2019

Meanwhile, breakdowns and crashes throughout Auckland are creating delays for motorists in the nation's biggest city.

Heavy traffic is present on the Northern Motorway from the Victoria Park Tunnel through to the Upper Harbour Highway for northbound traffic.

Heading in the opposite direction, traffic is heavy between McClymonts Rd and Greville Rd, again between Northcote Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

On the Southern Motorway, traffic is heavy between the city and Mt Wellington, again between Princes St and Takanini. Citybound traffic is heavy between Highbrook and the city.

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy between the city and Lincoln Rd on the Northwestern Motorway westbound and heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd citybound.

The Southwestern Motorway has heavy traffic between Roscommon Rd and Neilson St for northbound motorists.

Heading southbound, traffic is heavy between Walmsley Rd and Cavendish Dr.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Saint Kentigern Girls' School. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this afternoon, emergency services attending Saint Kentigern Girls' School in Auckland after a car crashed into a fence.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, police and St John were all on the scene on Remuera Rd in Remuera after the incident just before 2pm.

A section of brick fence was left crumbled after the collision with debris across the footpath and into the garden away from the road.

Emergency services shielded the public away from the scene while firefighters put up cordon tape around the crash.

A police spokesman said there had been no reports of any serious injuries in the crash.