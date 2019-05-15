A liveable Housing New Zealand house in Hastings is allegedly sitting vacant but for the occasional squatters who call it home.

There are currently 661 people in Napier and Hastings on Housing New Zealand's waiting list and there are 440 children living in motels in Hawke's Bay in emergency housing.

One Hastings resident owns a property next door to a HNZ home which she says has been abandoned for the past four months by the mother and children that rent it.

Statistics revealed by Hawke's Bay Today under the Official Information Act in April showed that no HNZ tenant in Hawke's Bay was evicted in 2018, despite 578 complaints about them.

The neighbour of the HNZ property, who did not want to be named, said because the woman in the house has children "they will never evict her".

"Sometimes her mates will smash a window to get in and stay the night, which apparently HNZ also don't care about. It's the worst run department I have come across.

"Police have been called numerous times for people breaking in."

Hawke's Bay Housing New Zealand Area Manager Andrew Cairns said the tenancy of the property concerned was being referred to the Tenancy Tribunal for its consideration.

"We can take no action until the Tenancy Tribunal rules on the issue."

Cairns says HNZ works closely with police with respect to illegal behaviour involving Housing New Zealand premises or tenants.

"Similarly, where bylaws are at issue we work closely with the relevant local council.

"If anyone observes or suspects behaviour that is in breach or laws or bylaws and reports that to the appropriate authority, the issue will be dealt with by them. The jurisdiction for dealing with illegal behavior lies with those authorities."

The tenants have to sign a tenancy agreement which refers sets out the expectation that they abide by the law and be responsible and considerate with respect to their local community and neighbours, he says.

"In addition, where tenants face considerable life challenges, Housing New Zealand facilitates support services to address those – we have strong working relationships with support agencies, local councils, relevant community groups and other tenants to help in achieving this.

"Where we are made aware of issues we can and do take action to help tackle them. Our role is to provide a home for those people most in need."

Cairns added that HNZ had an active housing programme under way in Hawke's Bay to address the shortage.

"The programme includes the delivery of 120-190 units in the Napier/Hastings area with an expected completion date of June 2022."

National's Housing spokeswoman Judith Collins says the issue highlights HNZ's incompetence.

"This is further proof that housing New Zealand has become the worst landlord in the country.

"This situation reinforces the need for more community-based housing providers to receive Government support.

"They are better placed to keep on top of issues like this, rather than Phil Twyford who has shown plenty of incompetency when it comes to his housing portfolio.

"Unfortunately, the Government's soft stance on crime has caused problems that HNZ can't cope with."