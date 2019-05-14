One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after they became trapped under a campervan following a single-vehicle crash, which left five others injured, near Omarama this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Quailburn Rd and State Highway 8 in south Canterbury about 12.50pm after reports a vehicle had flipped and came to rest on its roof.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it "took a bit of time" for the person to be freed from under the campervan by fire crews, who used air bags to lift the vehicle.

Two crews from Omarama and one from Twizel attended the crash.

SH8 was closed for a short time to allow the rescue helicopter to land and evacuate the injured person.

A St John spokesman said it was believed five other people had minor injuries.

No further information was available.