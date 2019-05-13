A teen who hit a Rotorua Intermediate teacher outside school and knocked him unconscious is still on the run from police

Sheldon Tawhiti-Ormsby, 18, from Rotorua, was due to be sentenced in the Rotorua District Court on Thursday last week but failed to show in court. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed this morning the warrant was still active.

Tawhiti-Ormsby pleaded guilty in March to assaulting Alasdair Hay at school pick-up on February 27.

Hay, a teacher of 20-years, was punched in the face and sprained his ankle as he fell to the ground, chipping the bone.

Principal Garry de Thierry had initially hoped Hay would be back in a week, then later at the start of Term 2, but Hay's continued concussion symptoms have left him unable to return to work.

If you know where Tawhiti-Ormsby is, contact Rotorua police on (07) 348 0099 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line on (0800 555 111). Ring 111 if it's an emergency.