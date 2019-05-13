Peak-hour traffic throughout Auckland is being hampered by breakdowns, crashes and inflated traffic levels, slowing the evening commute for many.

An earlier crash in the left-hand southbound lane on the Southern Motorway just after the Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp caused major delays.

It has since been cleared.

NZ Transport Agency advised motorists of the incident at 5.30pm and asked people to drive past with care and expect delays through the area.

Due to the crash, traffic was heavy back to Symonds St and further south traffic was heavy between Manukau to Takanini.

Heading in the opposite direction on the Southern, traffic was heavy between Princes St and Greenlane.

— NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 13, 2019

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy for northbound motorists between the Harbour Bridge and Upper Harbour Highway on the Northern Motorway.

Citybound motorists on the Southern, meanwhile, should expect heavy traffic heading to the Harbour Bridge.

The Northwestern Motorway is heavy in patches between Newton Rd and Te Atatu Rd, again at Lincoln Rd heading away from the city.

Citybound traffic is relatively free-flowing apart from a queue for the Northern Link on the Northwestern Motorway.

On the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy from Portage Rd to Neilson St for northbound motorists.

Traffic is heavy in patches from Mangere Bridge to Massey Rd and again heavy approaching the Southern Link heading southbound.

Both the Upper Harbour Highway and Waterview Tunnel are free-flowing in both directions.