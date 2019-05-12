A counter-terrorism exercise between New Zealand and the United States that was suspended after a SAS soldier died resumes today.

Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea was jumping from a helicopter on to a building last Wednesday evening but missed, falling several storeys to the ground below, a source told the Herald.

Kahotea was flown to Auckland City Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The counter-terrorism exercise was being carried out between New Zealand Special Operations Forces and United States forces, and was suspended following the death, but had resumed on Monday.

However, it would be suspended again tomorrow for the funeral of Kahotea.



The resumed activities would be taking place until the end of May, and included training with United States ground and air units around the North Island.

The air activities included aerial gunnery at Kaipara Air Weapons Range and combined mission planning.



As a result of last Wednesday's incident the scope of the exercise has been reduced, with some of the more complex training modified.



Army chief Major General John Boswell said safety was always "our paramount concern".

"While we continue to look into the cause of the accident, I am satisfied that the measures put in place will allow us to continue with the remainder of this exercise safely."



A police investigation into Kahotea's death on behalf of the Coroner was taking place and the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) was holding a Court of Inquiry to establish the facts of the accident.