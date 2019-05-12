Pua Magasiva's former co-host on radio station Flava has spoken of his heartfelt loss.

Sela Alo, current host on Flava, worked with Magasiva up until he left the station at the end of last year.

In a tribute to his mate on Instagram, he wrote how he'd been "really struggling this weekend and couldn't bring myself to post or write anything sole, but I just had to".

Former Shortland Street star Pua died suddenly on Saturday morning during a visit to Wellington.

His wife Lizz is understood to have been in the capital with him.

Friends and former workmates of the 38-year-old have been sharing their grief and posting tributes all weekend.

Last night, Alo told Magasiva that he had so many people that loved him and missed him.

"I just had to tell you something. Have you seen the amount of love people have for you? Do you know how many lives you've touched with your stink jokes, your stink charm, your stink handsomeness and your stink haircut??

"Have a look through our timeline Pooz – actually have a look through anyone's timeline and I bet you, you'll see YOU – smiling next to someone, laughing with someone, standing side by side with someone! Man, I was like – how the heck does someone know this many people?

"You've taken more photos with people than Michael Jackson! People love you uce! And they miss you… so so much! I wanna punch you in the pants right now but I also wanna hug you and hold you."

The Flava studios, at NZME's central Auckland office, today has large images of Magasiva on screens inside the studio as a tribute.

Shortland Street star Jayden Daniels has spoken of a guy who wasn't just a colleague but also a friend.

"My first day in the Shortland Street building you were the first person to come up and introduce yourself.

"You instantly made me feel welcome and after I was done even offered me a ride home. You always propped up, not only me but all the younger cast.

"My heart is deeply sore for you pooz. You are dearly, dearly missed."

The cast and crew of one of the earlier movies Magasiva appeared in, The Other Side of Heaven from 2001, this morning also posted of his death.

"Mourning the loss of our beloved brother, Pua Magasiva. Peace, dear brother. Peace."







WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202