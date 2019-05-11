Firefighters are still at the scene after a house fire in West Auckland this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the house on Newland Grove was "well-involved" when firefighters arrived, but everyone inside had escaped.

A person living at the house told Stuff 11 occupants had escaped unharmed after waking up to discover a fire "in the girls' room".

Stuff also reported one person was taken to Waitākere Hospital with minor injuries.

The Fire and Emergency spokesman said five fire appliances were sent when the alarm was raised at 10.30am.

It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire in the single-storey home under control. A crew from one appliance remained at the scene at 1pm.

A fire investigator had also been sent to the scene.