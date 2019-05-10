Concerns are held for the safety of a 63-year-old woman who went missing yesterday.

Denise Hawe, who is better known as Lana, went missing from the Papatoetoe area of Auckland about 2.30pm yesterday, police said.

Police and her family have concerns for her safety.

She was last seen on Holroyd Place wearing a grey zip-up hoodie with a white striped shirt and black track pants.

Advertisement

Contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1300 if you have seen Hawe or have information about her whereabouts.