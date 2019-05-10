The Southern Motorway has re-opened after a crash involving a vehicle towing a horse float.

Initial reports suggested the horses were running loose on the motorway - however a statement from police said the horses were in fact stuck in the float.

The animals have now been uplifted, and the road cleared.

The scene of the incident. Photo / Supplied

The middle lane of the Southern Motorway was closed northbound at Totara Heights following the crash.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said there were intermittent closures to all lanes while the horse float was attended to.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - CRASH - 510PM UPDATE

Due to incident both northbound and southbound traffic has been briefly STOPPED to quickly clear an incident prior to the Orams Road over-bridge. Traffic in both directions should please be prepared for some delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/jFHFGaulab — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 10, 2019

FINAL UPDATE 6.05PM

All northbound lanes near Orams Road have fully re-opened. Expect delays as congestion eases. ^MF https://t.co/hn0VIepDp0 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 10, 2019

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area, or delay travel if possible.