It would be an understatement to say music has played a significant role in the life of Hinewehi Mohi .

In turn, Mohi's life has played a significant role in the musical life of Aotearoa New Zealand.

In October it will be 20 years since Mohi sang the national anthem only in Te Reo Māori at the Rugby World Cup in England, sparking a national conversation around the significance of the Māori language.

Mohi says she is glad social media did not exist 20 years ago, as she is not sure she could have coped with the backlash from singing the national anthem in Te Reo Māori.

"There was a lot of discussion about it, and some of it was quite venomous."

However, she says it was a good discussion to have.

"We needed that robust conversation around the priority of the Māori language because I think it is important for all of us as New Zealanders to share in the fullness of our culture and the uniqueness of our culture."

"It was a seminal moment in terms of the history of the national anthem and how it is sung today."

Mohi sang the national anthem to coincide with the release of her album, Oceania , which she produced in England several months before singing the national anthem.

The story clearly bores Mohi's daughter, Hineraukatauri Mohi-Bradfield.

To be fair to her, she was 3 years old 20 years ago, so has grown up hearing the tale.

And for mother and daughter, the trip represents another significant moment in their lives.

Hinewehi Mohi, Hineraukatauri Mohi-Bradfield and music therapist Will Darbyshire during a session. Photo / Supplied

Mohi-Bradfield, who has cerebral-palsy, was given the opportunity to go to music therapy while on the album's production trip.

The experience sparked what Mohi describes as an epiphany, and on their return to New Zealand the family set up the Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre in Auckland, which has been running for 15 years.

When the family returned to Mohi's home in Hawke's Bay, they set up the first regional centre of the trust, which is celebrating it's first anniversary on May 31.

"We were really fortunate to be able to take Hineraukatauri along to experience music therapy, and it was amazing, really incredible."

She said it was an amazing to see how music connected people and communicate no matter ability or needs.

"We can all related to and connect with music and through music.

"I thought it would be amazing to share that gift of music therapy when we came home."

When the family returned home to Hawke's Bay, Mohi said she wanted to start the first regional centre.

"So a year ago ... we started the first music therapy centre here in Hawke's Bay."

Mohi's love of music was formed while she was a student at St Joseph's Māori Girls' ​College.

"We sang all the time, we sang at chapel, we sang to entertain and perform and welcome visitors to the school, we would go out and perform for special occasions special causes."

"That's where my love for singing, my love for performing began."

The Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre will celebrate its first anniversary of being in Hawke's Bay at Te Awa Winery on May 31.

The fundraiser will be an evening of music, food and entertainment, with performances including one by Mohi-Bradfield.

People can purchase tickets at: https://www.rmtc.org.nz/events.

Mohi, for her part, said she will be pouring her energy into music therapy for the foreseeable future.

"We would definitely like to grow the service in Hawke's Bay."

"We would like to be able to make the service available to as many people who need it."

Music therapist Will Darbyshire offers therapy sessions to children and adults with a range of conditions such as autism, Down syndrome and dementia, and is based at Tamatea High School for three days a week and the Havelock North Community Centre on Saturdays.