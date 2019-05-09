A man so impressed by his new car's power that he posted photos to social media of his speedometer showing "excessive" speeds has had his licence suspended.

The 30-year-old posted the photos during a trip from Wellington to Auckland in late 2017.

These "showed him bragging about his car's power and showed he was driving

at excessive speed", police said.

As a result he was fined and disqualified from driving for six months in the Waitakere District Court last month.

Police would not release photos of the man's speedometer or say how fast he had driven.

Counties Manukau Police said the court case was a reminder during Road Safety Week of the importance of reporting high risk driving behaviour.

Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell said police were able to investigate and bring charges against the man after his social media posts were reported to them.

"As a result of the investigation police determined the man had driven at

excessive speeds on multiple occasions between Wellington and Auckland,"

he said.

"This high risk driving behaviour unnecessarily put members of the public at risk.

"It's incredibly lucky that the driver's irresponsible behaviour didn't cause any harm to other motorists."

Chappell asked motorists who witnessed anyone driving dangerously to report it by phoning 111.