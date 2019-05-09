A Browns Bay jeweller was hit in a ram raid burglary overnight by thieves in a stolen car.

A spokesman for Augenstein's Jewellers on Clyde Rd said a car had smashed in the front of the store before stealing some items.

They were not of much value however, as all of the valuable items were kept in safes, he said.

"The main thing is the store damage. We wish it didn't happen, but it did."

The store had insurance.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of the ram raid about 10.10pm last night.

A stolen vehicle was used in the incident and four offenders, wearing hoodies and jackets covering their heads, fled from the scene in a second vehicle with a quantity of jewellery.

The vehicle was described as a white Subaru Legacy that was stolen from Torbay earlier in the evening.

Police were investigating and inquiries to locate the offenders and the vehicle were ongoing.

Police were appealing to any witnesses to the incident, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on 09-839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.