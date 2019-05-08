Hutt Valley commuters are being urged to take the bus this morning with major disruption on the trains.

A mechanical fault forced the suspension of all northbound services on the Hutt Valley and Melling lines this morning.

Metlink says services are now resuming, but commuters should continue to expect delays and cancellations.

It's encouraging people to take the bus instead.

The number 81, 83 and 110 buses travel along the Hutt Valley and Melling line routes and will be accepting rail tickets.

Trains heading south towards Wellington are also experiencing delays and cancellations.