A high school student became paralysed from the shoulders down last month following a swimming accident in Auckland.

Aseri "TJ" Bese is in the spinal unit at Middlemore Hospital and still needs support breathing.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help raise funds to help Aseri and his family following the accident on the last day of Term 1, April 12.

"Unfortunately, a horrific swimming accident has left TJ paralysed from the shoulders down," it said.

"When TJ is cleared from ICU he is going to require a lot of rehabilitation and it will be a long road back through recovery for him and the family.

"Please show your love and support to TJ and his family."

The page was created by Aseri's Academy Teacher at Kelston Boys High School with permission of the family.

More than $2100 has been donated to the Givealittle page by about 60 donors.

"Aseri (TJ) was a strong, fit and funny individual that was full of life," the page reads.

"He loved training and playing sports, especially rugby with his Fijian brothers from school- Kelston Boys High School."

