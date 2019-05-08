Two Wellington men have been arrested after an alleged jewellery thieving spree totalling $60,000 stretching across half the North Island.

A 33-year-old from Johnsonville and an 18-year-old from Lower Hutt were both remanded in custody after appearing in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday facing eight charges.

The pair are alleged to have stolen about $60,000 worth of jewellery from stores in Wellington, Carterton, Whanganui, Taupo and Te Awamutu between April 20 and and May 4.

The pair are also both jointly charged with the attempted theft of $12,500 worth of jewellery from Dinsdale Jewellery in Hamilton on Monday.

Advertisement

But it was in Hamilton where there the alleged spree came to a halt and the pair were eventually arrested.

The pair also face charges of unlawful possession and theft of car registration plates KZF575 from Te Awamutu on Monday.

The alleged thefts were detailed on court documents as follows:

• Theft of jewellery worth $25,318 from Pascoes, Lambton Quay, Wellington on April 20;

• Theft of jewellery worth $16,198, the property of Michael Hill Jewellers in Whanganui on April 24;

• Theft of jewellery worth $7000 from Pascoes Taupo on May 2;

• Theft of jewellery worth $2290 from Jewel Centre, Carterton, on May 4;

• Theft of jewellery totalling $9,199 the property of Showcase Jewellery in Te Awamutu on May 6;

• Theft of vehicle registration plates KZF575 at Te Awamutu on May 6;

• Unlawful possession of car registration plates KZF575 at Te Awamutu on May 6; and

• Attempted theft of $12,500 worth of jewellery from Dinsdale Jewellery on May 6.

They are scheduled to reappear for a bail application next week.