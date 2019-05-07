Evening commuters on Auckland's Northern Motorway are in for a slow ride home following a crash.

The accident is blocking the right and partially blocking the left north-bound lane of the just after Upper Harbour Highway on-ramp.

Traffic is moderate to heavy between Fanshawe St and Upper Harbour Highway.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 5.45PM

A crash has BLOCKED lane 1 and 3 northbound after the Upper Harbour Hwy on-ramp. Please pass the incident with care and expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/TGNTs7S398 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 7, 2019

One person is being airlifted to hospital after being injured in a collision between two cars on State Highway 1 south of Huntly.

The collision temporarily forced the closure of the road between Taupiri and Tainui Bridge Rd after it took place around 3.50pm, reopening at 5.20pm.

State Highway 1 has reopened south of Huntly following a serious crash earlier this afternoon. Photo / Doug Sherring

NZ Transport Agency reported the road closed at 4.55pm, the police spokeswoman said, to allow the helicopter to land.

She said the person being transported by helicopter was moderately injured and being flown to hospital as a precaution.

Meanwhile, two others involved in the collision received minor injuries.

A tow has been requested for the cars involved in the collision and traffic was now flowing again in the area.

Elsewhere, traffic is slow between Auckland city and Newmarket following a breakdown on the Southern Motorway which is now clear of lanes.