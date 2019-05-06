The driver of a truck has died in a crash in Northland, with traffic delays expected at the scene.

The truck went down a bank, close to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Settlement Rd in Kaiwaka, Kaipara District, at about 6am, police said.

The driver died at the scene.

UPDATE 6:50AM#SH1 reduced to 1 lane at crash scene currently with road closure likely. Allow extra time for delays & likely diversions. ^TPhttps://t.co/xz7At0apCh — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 6, 2019

Serious Crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash is causing delays on SH1 just south of Kaiwaka.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services. There are delays in the area and the road may have to be closed.