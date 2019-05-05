Losing his wallet on a night out got progressively worse for a Queenstown man, after police found MDMA in it when it was handed in.

Sergeant Steve Watt said a taxi driver handed in a wallet to police on Saturday, which turned out to contain four caps of MDMA in a snaplock bag.

The wallet's owner, a man in his 20s, admitted possessing the drugs and was given a pre-charge warning.

Queenstown police were also kept busy with alleged drink drivers over the weekend, charging three people.

On Thursday night at 11.35pm, a man in his 20s was charged with careless driving and drink driving after crashing his car while driving home to Cromwell on the Gibbston Highway. He blew 798mcg.

Two men were charged in the space of an hour, in separate incidents, early on Friday.

The first man was charged with refusing to accompany police after also refusing to give a roadside breath test at 2am. Police are awaiting the results of a blood test.

Fifty minutes later, a Canadian man was stopped on Edinburgh Drive, where he blew 670mcg.