Marchers for teen suicide awareness in Wellington this morning pushed through the barriers set up at Parliament to place photos of their loved ones at the top of the steps.

They then sang a waiata as hundreds more watched and filmed.

Hundreds of people travelled from across the country to meet in the capital, where they marched from the Interislander ferry terminal to Parliament.

Marchers gather in Parliament grounds this morning. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Jay Te Whare and Harm Ormsby came from Auckland to add their voices to the mix.

They brought framed photos of their family members, Nartiz Katipa, Allen Silby, and Saige Jack Kino, to the march.

"We are here doing this for our whanau here, and just, you know, just putting it out there that these kids need help, eh - direct help, not a pamphlet," Te Whare said.

"We had no idea that there was problems with these guys, no idea.

"We just wanted to bring them back to life for the day."

Maia Kauika (left) and Brooklyn Te Paiho brought photos of their lost whanau. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

The pair came down from Auckland just for the march, in the hopes the Government would take notice of what they were calling for.

Te Whare said struggling teens didn't need a card or a referral, they needed immediate help.

Fiona McDonald and her family all wore T-shirts with her nephew's name and photo printed on them.

Te One Aramakutu was 19, soon to turn 20, when he took his own life in Perth in 2014.

His mother had just spent six weeks with him in Perth, and saw no signs of what he was planning to do.

"We've had to battle with that for years," McDonald said.

"She's blamed herself for it because she didn't pick it up."

McDonald wanted to see more options for young people to seek help when they needed it, "where they can go or somebody they can talk to".

Brookyln Te Paiho and Maia Kauika were also carrying photos of family, as well as a photo for a friend who was unable to make the march today.

One of Te Paiho's cousins died only a couple of months ago.

Te One Aramakutu's family came to the march wearing shirts with his name and photo printed on them. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

"They should be able to reach out to someone," said Kauika.

Te Paiho wanted action.

"The Government should take notice of what's happening in Aotearoa," she said.

The marchers, which include a large number of patched Mongrel Mob members, are expected at Parliament about 11.30am.