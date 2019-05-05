The sunshine that has smiled down on Aucklanders is set to stick around for the start of the week - but a "rainmaker" is on its way.

A ridge of high pressure that covers much of the country is forecast to last through to Tuesday.

Auckland is forecast to reach a high of 20C on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday amid partly cloudy skies.

Look out your window, Aucklanders pic.twitter.com/jES5SUm0Rj — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) May 5, 2019

MetService meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk said the high pressure system would move slightly eastwards as the week wore on.

In this case, for Auckland the forecast is for really fine days with fog at night when it gets cold, she said.

Aucklanders have woken to a stunning sunrise as another fine and warm day is forecast.

The skies turned from scarlet to a blazing orange over the nation's biggest city this morning, as the sun's rays lit up the clouds ahead of a fine day with an expected top of 20C.

The delightful weather and temperatures into the low 20Cs are expected to last into Friday, when some late showers will signal the start of a wet weekend.

According to WeatherWatch.co.nz, the warmer than average week ahead could end by the time the weekend rolls around, when potentially a sub-tropical rainmaker is expected, followed by a cooler southerly.

"Some long-range data does suggest a large Tasman Sea low may affect New Zealand, perhaps next weekend, as certainly energy is building out west over the coming week for a low and rainmaker to grow," WeatherWatch said.

WeatherWatch.co.nz also warned of fog throughout inland areas over the next several days, especially over the North Island - this could disrupt more flights.

Fog can sometimes be tricky to forecast so be prepared for possible "sudden fog", the forecaster said.

Elsewhere, today's fine weather and temperatures into the low 20Cs should reach from Northland and Hamilton to the Coromandel, down through the Bay of Plenty to Napier.

Wellington can expect sunny spells and a top of 17C, while New Plymouth is tipped to hit a high of 19C.

In the South Island, Christchurch and Dunedin can expect cloudy skies with tops of 16C.

Greymouth on the West Coast is expecting a bright and sunny 19C, while Queenstown is also tipped to bathe under blue skies and a high of 16C.

With #sunrise now occurring at a more social time in #NZ you may see a few more of these 😎👍 🌅- From Cornwall Park #Auckland pic.twitter.com/80YKMyqEco — Ex-Wakey Gardener (@WakefldGardener) May 5, 2019

Today's forecast

Whangārei:

Partly cloudy, chance shower. Easterlies. High 21C, Low 13C.

Auckland:

Partly cloudy. Easterly breezes. 20C, 12C.

Tauranga:

Cloudy periods with light winds. 20C, 11C.

Hamilton:

Some morning fog, then cloudy periods. Light winds. 19C, 7C.

Rotorua

Some morning fog, then cloudy periods. Light winds. 18C, 7C.

New Plymouth:

Cloudy periods. Southeast breezes dying out. 19C, 10C.

Whanganui:

Cloudy periods. Light winds. 19C, 10C.

Napier:

Cloudy periods. Southerly breezes. 20C, 8C.

Wellington:

Morning low cloud, breaking to sunny spells. 17C, 10C.

Nelson:

Cloudy periods. Light winds. 18C, 10C.

Christchurch:

Low cloud, but some brighter spells in the afternoon. 16C, 10C.

Dunedin:

Low cloud. Some brighter spells in the afternoon. 16C, 9C.