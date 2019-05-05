A person is reported to be trapped in a vehicle following a two-car crash on SH3 south of Stratford this evening.

Diversions are in place on the State Highway at the corner of Mountain Road and Bird Road, Cardiff.

A police spokesperson says police were called to the scene at about 8pm tonight, and initial reports suggest a person could be trapped in one of the vehicles.

A witness said one of the cars seemed to have caught fire following the collision.

Fire, ambulance and police are all at the scene currently.