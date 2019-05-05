A rock climber is in a serious condition after falling 7m at Tongariro National Park this morning.

The woman, in her early 20s, was with her climbing partner in the popular climbing spot in the Mangatepopo Valley when she fell at about 10.30am.

She was knocked unconscious and had been bashed around from the fall, a Greenlea Rescue Helicopter pilot said.

"She landed on a very convenient ledge so we could just pick her up and throw her in the door."

He said she had moderate to serious injuries and was flown to Rotorua Hospital.

"She was really lucky."