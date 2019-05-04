A man has died after a car crash early this morning in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden.

Police were called to Glengarry Rd just before 4am after the crash, in which no other vehicles were involved.

A man was trapped in the car and had to be extracted before being taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Police said this morning he had died from his injuries.

Two other people in the car escaped with minor to moderate injuries.

Diversions are in place at the scene while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.