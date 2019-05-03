A serious crash between a truck and van has closed State Highway 1 just south of Taupo early this morning.

The crash in Hatepe, 24km south from Taupo, was reported to police about 4:40am today.

Police said in a statement that "initial indications are there are serious injuries" from the crash.

St John ambulance attended and treated three patients at the scene.

Advertisement

The health status of those three occupants is not yet known.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area, and there are no diversions in place for the closed State Highway 1.

MORE TO COME