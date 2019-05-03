A person seriously injured in an incident with a quad bike has been taken to hospital by helicopter.

Fire and Emergency NZ attended the incident around 6.30pm on Hooper Rd, Aranga, in the Kaipara District where it is understood a quad bike rolled trapping the rider.

St John Ambulance also attended and confirmed it took one person with serious injuries to Whangarei Hospital by helicopter.

Emergency services had earlier been at the scene of a two-car motor vehicle crash in Kaipara Flats, Auckland.

Two people were injured in what was understood to have been a head-on crash just after 6pm.

One person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition by helicopter and another with minor injuries went to North Shore Hospital.