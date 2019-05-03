A 30-year-old man is in a critical condition after being assaulted in northern Hawke's Bay town Wairoa yesterday evening.

Police were called to a property in Campbell St just before 6.30pm, May 2, after receiving reports of two men fighting.

A 30-year-old man with serious injuries to his chest and head was discovered by police on arrival.

The injured man was flown Hawke's Bay Hospital by rescue helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

Police located a second man, 38, also at the property with minor injuries.

The two men were known to each other, acting Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths said in a statement.

The 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is in custody to appear in Gisborne District Court next week.

Police from Gisborne and Wairoa were conducting a scene examination today, and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.