One person has died after a car rolled in a serious crash south of Auckland.

The crash took place on Buckland Rd in Tuakau, near Tuakau College, at about 4.30pm today, a police spokeswoman said.

One person had died as a result of the crash, police said. There were no reports of injuries to any other people.

Ambulance crews and police serious crash investigators had been called to the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised and the road was closed between Church Stand Friedlander Rd