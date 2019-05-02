Police have arrested a male member of the Comanchero gang, aged 25, in relation to an aggravated robbery last year.

The robbery, and subsequent alleged assault of a police officer, happened in Mount Maunganui on July 20.

Two other males were earlier charged in relation to the incident.

This morning police carried out a search warrant at an address in Waiuku.

A significant amount of methamphetamine was found.

The man was due to appear in the Manukau District Court today, charged with aggravated robbery and assaulting police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greene said enquiries were ongoing and NZ Police could not rule out further charges or arrests.