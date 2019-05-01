Police officers, dogs and Search and Rescue teams are looking for a missing elderly Wellington man.

Shuyou Lin was last seen at his home on The Terrace at 3pm yesterday.

At the time he was wearing a grey jacket and pants.

He was possibly wearing odd shoes- a slipper and a running shoe, police said.

Temperatures were chilly in Wellington overnight with a low of 8C forecast.

Police are resuming the search for the 82-year-old this morning focusing on the Botanic Gardens and Kelburn area.

Lin does not speak English and is known to walk to the Botanic Gardens.

Police have asked the public to contact them with information of any sightings.