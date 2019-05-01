A South Auckland school has notified parents of increased security measures following fears of rising tensions between the Killer Beez mob and the Tribesmen gang.

The letter by Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Otara was issued after Killer Beez president Josh Masters was shot at a Harley Davidson store in Auckland last Friday.

The Herald understands the shooting was a result of growing conflict between the two gangs.

Akustino Tae appearing at Manukau District Court, Auckland, accused of shooting Killer Beez gang leader Josh Masters. Photo / Doug Sherring

Police said they were aware of the note issued by the school, but had not been involved in the decision.

"We want to ensure that our community feel safe and we have made contact with the school and will be discussing any concerns they have," a police spokesman said.

The school's note said a situation had "flared up" between the two gangs.

Parents were told that for the next two weeks, gates would be unlocked at 8.30am and locked at 3.15pm.

"Please do not leave your child to wait at the gate for it to be unlocked," the letter said.

It also asked parents to make arrangements for their children to be dropped off no earlier than 8.30am and picked up no later than 3pm.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our tamariki and staff," it said.

Principal Marama Hune told the Herald she was unable to comment.

Katrina Casey, the Ministry of Education's sector enablement and support secretary, said schools were not required to inform the ministry on taking safety measures, but the ministry was available to offer advice and assistance if needed.

"Schools are the best judge of the measures they need to take to ensure the health and safety of students and staff as well as the good order and running of the school," Casey said.

Last Friday, Masters was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but is now understood to be stable.

A 39-year-old man, Akustino Tae, was charged with attempted murder when he appeared at Manukau District Court last Friday. He faces a maximum imprisonment term of 14 years if found guilty.

University of Canterbury gang expert and sociologist Jarrod Gilbert said the incident had the potential to start some sort of a war and police needed to keep a lid on things.

The Killer Beez gang was formed in 2003 as a feeder group for the Tribesmen. But Gilbert said the gang had "grown into a force of their own right" and that created some tensions.

Police are urging anyone who was aware of gang-related activity to call 111 if it was an emergency, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.