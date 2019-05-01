Police are appealing for help to find two people, one armed with a tomahawk, who robbed Greenmeadows Four Square in Napier.

Hawke's Bay Police said a staff member was threatened and then the pair fled with stolen cash.

The alleged aggravated robbery took place on April 26.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can help us identify the people responsible," a police spokesperson said.

Police are seeking public information after two people robbed the Greenmeadows Four Square on April 26. Photo / Supplied.

The store was robbed in 2016 and again in 2017, where four people were arrested after a man brandished a hammer at the store and about $400 and 20 packets of cigarettes were taken.

Information in relation to the latest incident can be provided by contacting Hawke's Bay Police on (06) 831 0700.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.