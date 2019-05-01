There's a senior constable-shaped gap in CHB at the moment, after the retirement of well-known and popular Senior Constable Glynn Sharp.

"Sharpie" as he is more commonly known, has walked his last beat as the region's community constable and is more likely to be seen cruising through on his Triumph motorcycle than walking the familiar streets.

At a gathering at the Waipukurau Civic Theatre to mark his retirement, colleagues past and present mingled with Community Patrol and Victim Support volunteers, friends, family and well-wishers.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura was there to add her words of commendation to the long-serving officer, known for his skills and his ready wit.

Glynn clocked up just over 24 years in the police, graduating in March 1995 with his instructor commenting on his communication skills, maturity, work ethic and sense of fairness, and saying "his integrity and honesty are beyond question".

Posted to Hastings, Glynn was recognised for his diligence at a train derailment at Te Aute, and was thanked for his care and support by the Hastings Women's Refuge.

In January 1997 he was appointed to Waipukurau, saying it was "highly likely" that he would spend the rest of his career in CHB.

Ex officer in charge of the Waipukurau Police Station, Ross Gilbert, said "Lucky for us he did."

In 2000 Glynn received an Eastern Police District Commendation in recognition of his patience and negotiating skills during an incident in Waipukurau where a young man threatened to set fire to himself and the property he was in.

Ross Gilbert said Glyn's skills overcame a particularly dangerous situation.

"The young man had doused himself and part of the address in petrol and had a lighter in his hand. Glynn engaged with him, negotiated the release of a female from the scene and after listening to the man for 45 minutes managed to get him to put down the lighter and hand over the petrol can."

In 2011 Glynn was again recognised, this time for his contribution and outstanding service during deployment to Christchurch after the earthquake. And again in 2014 he was recognised for work with a victim, who made a point of saying Glynn's encouragement and support gave her the strength to come forward.

At the farewell function Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura presented Glynn with a District Commander's Commendation for September 2018 for an incident where "Senior Constable Sharp was called to the river to help a man deal with a mentally unwell son who was going to self-harm. When Glynn arrived the son was threatening the father with a knife, stabbing the father in the chest. Glynn deployed his taser, allowing the father to get to safety while disarming the son.

"His professionalism and actions were in the highest traditions of NZ Police. Glynn you saved someone's life that day and you need to receive that acknowledgement. This is from me to recognise that. Thank you for your contribution to policing and to the CHB Community. We really appreciate what you have done - and the way you have done it."

At the farewell event, Glynn thanked his colleagues past and present for their support.

"It's always a privilege to be part of a team. The frustrations we felt from time to time were always punctuated by humour. That's key in a job like ours, otherwise the darker aspect can get on top of you. I will miss the camaraderie most of all."

He thanked the Community Patrol, and all the agencies he has worked with, including the local radio and newspaper for helping him to get his message "out there" and especially his wife Lyn "Heather" Sharp.

"She has always been very supportive of my role, along with all the stresses that go with it, deployments, search-and-rescue missions, she's put up with a lot."