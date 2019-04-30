A person is in a critical condition after a crash between a cyclist and a car in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 7.30am on Ngaio Gorge Rd.

The road is down to one lane and under stop-go control.

There may be some delays on Ngaio Gorge due to possible crash blocking traffic. — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) April 30, 2019

The road was scheduled to close at 9am for stabilisation work, but the work has been suspended until police clear the scene.

Wellington City Council contracted work to stabilise the gorge this week after landslides in July 2017.

Specialist crews will be removing loose rocks, surveying slip zones and carrying out subsurface geotechnical investigations to develop geological and survey maps. A topographical survey of the road below will also be completed.

This work is part of the development of a permanent solution for stabilisation and reinforcement work.

"We acknowledge that working during the day is disruptive for residents and people who need to travel on the Ngaio Gorge Road, but the work can only be done during the daytime due to safety constraints," said Wellington City Council's structures engineer Sarath Amarasekera.

"We will do all we can to minimise the impact on residents, businesses and commuters."