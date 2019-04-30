A Givealittle page has been set up for the two remaining members of a family involved in Sunday's horrific crash near Atiamuri.

Margaret "Margs" Luke and David Poutawa were both killed in the crash alongside five of their children; Trinity, 13, Chanley, 11, Jahnero, 10, Akacia, 8, and Khyus, 7.

The couple's 9-year-old son, David, remains in Waikato Hospital recovering from surgery after suffering serious injuries in the 10.30am crash on State Highway 1, near Ohakuri Rd, at Atiamuri.

His 12-year-old brother, Legacy, was with grandmother Sherilyn Poutawa on the day of the crash. Poutawa spoke of the whānau's grief during a press conference at the hospital yesterday, describing losing seven loved ones as "devastating, a shock".

"No words can fully describe the agony, the anguish that our whānau are experiencing at this time."

Margaret 'Margs' Luke and David Poutawa died in the crash alongside five of their children. A givealittle page has been set up for the two surviving children.

The family were heading home, back to Tokoroa, when they were involved in the head-on crash with long-serving Scouts NZ staffer Jenny Rodgers.

Simplicity Bereavement Services yesterday set up the Givealittle page for the family which it wrote will "help the family with the care and upbringing of Legacy and David", as well any associated costs with the tangi and into the future.

The page says the family are facing an "unimaginable loss for a caring whanau".

Poutawa also thanked everyone - whānau, friends, work colleagues, school teachers, friends, neighbours - for their condolences, heartfelt aroha, prayers and thoughts.