A cyclist has died at the scene of a crash tonight in Matamata.

The cyclist and a car collided on State Highway 27 around 6.40pm.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene after it was initially reported by police the cyclist was in a critical condition.

However, police confirmed around 8.40pm the cyclist had died at the scene.

SH27 has been closed following the crash. Photo / NZTA

Meanwhile, the driver of the crash has been taken to hospital with moderate to minor injuries.

Following the incident, emergency services closed the road and diversions remain in place.

Earlier, a police spokeswoman said St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also at the scene.

NZ Transport Agency is reporting SH27 has been closed between Station Rd and Burwood Rd.

Motorists are being asked to follow the directions of emergency services on the scene and to allow for extra time for their journey.